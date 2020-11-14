iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $139.39.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.