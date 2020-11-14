iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

IWV stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $215.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

