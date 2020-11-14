iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $122.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

