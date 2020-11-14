iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

