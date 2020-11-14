ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. ITV has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.