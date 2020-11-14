J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.32 and a 200 day moving average of $306.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

