James A. Kirkland Sells 4,907 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

