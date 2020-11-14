James Harry Miller Buys 3,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.57. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,817 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

