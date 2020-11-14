Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.55

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1337793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:JWS)

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

