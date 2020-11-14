Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,633 ($112.79) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,472.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

