Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

