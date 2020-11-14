Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

