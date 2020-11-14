Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

