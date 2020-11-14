Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

SMT opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.11 million.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

