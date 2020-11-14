Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

