Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secom in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Secom had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Secom has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

