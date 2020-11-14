Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,645.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,702.82.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373 over the last three months.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

