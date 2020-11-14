Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

MCD stock opened at $213.28 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $202.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

