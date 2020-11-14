Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Peugeot S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peugeot in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peugeot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUGOY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Peugeot stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Peugeot has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

