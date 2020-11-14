Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

VIRT stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

