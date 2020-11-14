Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 365,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

