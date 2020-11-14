Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 371,624 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.08% of Intersect ENT worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.84 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

