Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 86,981 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of AssetMark Financial worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,171,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,801 shares of company stock worth $556,150. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

