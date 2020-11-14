Jennison Associates LLC Buys 169,776 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 603.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period.

CNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

