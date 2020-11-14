Jennison Associates LLC Buys 19,115 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.64 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01).

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

