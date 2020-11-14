Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,281,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE FCX opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

