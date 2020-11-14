Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

RGLD stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

