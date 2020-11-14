Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.74 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMS Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 7.9% during the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after buying an additional 890,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Adecoagro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,728,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Adecoagro stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

