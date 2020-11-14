Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.39 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.28% of BlackLine worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,013 shares of company stock valued at $20,016,543. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

