Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.94 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.63% of First Bancorp worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

