Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.51 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,508 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Trinity Industries worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

