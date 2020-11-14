Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 115,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 542,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

IART stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

