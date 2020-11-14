Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,660 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 551,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

