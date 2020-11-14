Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

