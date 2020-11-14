Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $15.73 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

