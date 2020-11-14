Jennison Associates LLC Sells 139,254 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.66% of Boot Barn worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $38.91 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

