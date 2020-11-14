Jennison Associates LLC Sells 24,122 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Mplx worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

