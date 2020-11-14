Jennison Associates LLC Takes $13.64 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,084,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 524,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,352,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,505. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.