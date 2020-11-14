Jennison Associates LLC Takes $14.04 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.05% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 166.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

