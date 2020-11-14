Jennison Associates LLC Takes $14.21 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,000.

Separately, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $24.99 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

