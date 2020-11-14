Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,072,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 845,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 344,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

