Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.