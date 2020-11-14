Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VMC opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

