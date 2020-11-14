JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,573.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,495.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

