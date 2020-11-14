Joanne D. Smith Sells 13,532 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

