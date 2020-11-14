John Burns Sells 7,457 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $299,100.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triton International by 504.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

