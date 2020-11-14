Josephine Dixon Buys 10,000 Shares of Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Stock

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) insider Josephine Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

SEC opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.55. Strategic Equity Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

