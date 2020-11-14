JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.03 ($81.22).

BMW opened at €70.74 ($83.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

