JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

