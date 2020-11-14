JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADPT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $123,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $75,342.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $75,342.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,130,559 shares of company stock valued at $153,867,318. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

